The cheapest 10th gen Core i3 PC out there is powered by Windows 10 Pro

What is it? The Beelink sei10 is part of a new breed of affordable mini business PC that run on Intel's 10th generation Core processor family.

What makes it special, why should I buy it? Three things. Windows 10 Pro, Thunderbolt 3 and 10th generation Intel Core i3 CPU, the latter being significantly faster than say, a 7th generation Core i7 processor. You won't find a lower price if you're after a new Core i3 device with Windows 10 Pro. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $319.99 (about £240/AU$425) until December 31, 2020, when you use code BGDec12a at checkout, a code that applies to the HK Warehouse. That's an extra $10 off the current sale price of $329.99. Overall, you get almost 46% off its suggested retail price.

Lowest price Beelink sei 10 Core i3 mini PC: $589.99 $319.99 at Banggood

Save $270 by using the exclusive code BGDec12a at checkout for the HK warehouse. Beelink achieved a rare balance of performance, features and price with the sei10. This offer ends on December 31, 2020.View Deal

We've built a list of the best workstations out there

Here's our choice of the best video editing PC available

Check out our list of the best SMB servers on the market

What else should we know? It has two memory slots that can take up to 64GB of memory (it comes with 8GB by default). It has a 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Thunderbolt 3/Type-C, four USB ports, a card slot, two 4K HDMI ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port. On the face of it, it looks a lot like the Minisforum X35G with the same i3-1005G1. The latter however has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, twice the memory and twice the storage for $100 extra.

Any cons? At this price, nothing worth mentioning.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet but we're working on that. We reviewed the Beelink L55 which seems to share the same chassis as the sei10.

Check out these PC deals where you are

Bear in mind