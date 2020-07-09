The Boys season 2 trailer will remind you why it's the best show on Amazon Prime

The Boys season 2 is less than a couple of months away now, and Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first official trailer for the dark superhero show's return.

In season 2 of The Boys, the titular gang of anti-superhero activists are on the run, after exposing their existence to The Seven, their universe's violent and corrupt version of the Justice League.

The trailer takes what worked so well about season 1 of The Boys – a bearded Karl Urban (who plays The Boys' leader, Billy Butcher) swearing during a monologue – and gives the people what they want over and over again. We also get a brief, disturbing shot of Homelander (Antony Starr) drinking what's likely breast milk out of a bottle – season 1 revealed this is one of the mad Superman-like figure's 'things'.

Check out the trailer below:

The Boys season 2 releases on Amazon Prime on September 4.

Why you should watch The Boys

If you've not had time to check out The Boys yet, it feels like Amazon Prime Video's signature show: a big-budget smash hit that managed to grab everyone's attention when it released last summer. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it explores what would happen if superheroes actually existed in the real world, but purely under the auspices of a corporation with bad intentions.

While the publicity materials make it look violent and outrageous, though, the show is surprisingly heartfelt at the same time. It offers a lot of insight into what motivates both The Boys and The Seven by introducing the audience to characters who are new to both groups: Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) respectively, who themselves form a friendship over the course of the series.

Karl Urban, meanwhile, gets the sort of gruff, funny role he's always deserved as Billy Butcher, a grieving, misanthropic but savvy leader who wants nothing more than to bring the 'supes' of The Seven down (and deliver monologues about the Spice Girls in a vague cockney accent).

Give it a try if you haven't seen it yet.