The Book of Boba Fett gets a release date on Disney Plus in 2021 – but only just

Star Wars TV show The Book of Boba Fett is still premiering in December 2021, as last year's The Mandalorian season 2 finale teased – but only just. The show, which sees Temuera Morrison reprising his role as the titular bounty hunter along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, will release on Disney Plus starting December 29.

As has become standard for major Disney Plus originals since Loki, that date is a Wednesday. Lucasfilm has also released a synopsis for the series.

"The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Robert Rodriguez, who directed an episode of The Mandalorian season 2, is counted among its executive producers.

Check out a new poster for the show below:

But what comes next?

Next year is expected to be a bumper 12 months for the Star Wars universe. Shows that have been shooting in 2021 or are going to shoot, like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian season 3, are all expected before 2023. Much like Marvel took over Disney Plus this year, we expect Lucasfilm to do the same in 2022.

In some ways, this will be the period that establishes the new status quo for Star Wars – only one theatrical movie is currently on the calendar, and that's 2023's Rogue Squadron, although others are in development. The rest of it is all happening on Disney Plus.

TV is where we're most excited about Star Wars right now, and that's because The Mandalorian showed us that things are possible on the small screen that we never anticipated. In the face of that, new movies seem a little less important.