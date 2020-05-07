The best reactions to the Xbox Series X's underwhelming gameplay reveal event

It's easy to see what Microsoft is trying to do in staggering its Xbox Series X gameplay reveal events across the next several months, in an uncertain year with most major gaming conferences cancelled. With that in mind, though, the May 2020 reveal of Xbox Series X gameplay still felt like an anticlimax.

It wasn't helped that the promised first look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay didn't really look like gameplay - plus the trailer was extremely short. Hence why, at the time of writing, that Assassin's Creed trailer has many more downvotes than upvotes on YouTube.

This was a little disappointing, but there's still a long way to go in the next-gen console reveals. Microsoft's first-party heavy hitters are being revealed in July, and that's what'll get prospective buyers of this hardware excited.

This does give Sony the opportunity to create a more concentrated and exciting first PS5 games reveal in the meantime, though, and a great opportunity to blow this particular event out of the water. Sony's own plans for a formal PS5 reveal are still unknown.

In the meantime, here are the best reactions to the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event, ranging from questions about what the word 'gameplay' means to people making fun of a game called Chorvs.

The Xbox Series X is so fast that the game showcase finished twice as quickly than any reveal event from the last generation. #InsideXboxMay 7, 2020

That Assassin's Creed trailer has left all of us questioning whether the definition of 'gameplay' changed without us hearing about it.

Look, I don't like to finger wag at companies when they do pressers, but STOP calling cinematic trailers "gameplay". You just end up looking silly and frustrate your audience.#InsideXboxMay 7, 2020

Ubisoft has made like 5 million games at this point and still doesn't know what 'gameplay' is #InsideXboxMay 7, 2020

Some believed what was revealed in this stream could've just waited for a full showcase when Microsoft was ready.

30 min showcase of games coming to Series X would have been a better way to position this than "first look at gameplay"It's clear that things have been changing around, due to the impact of COVID-19. Much of what could have been shown in May is now likely to be shown in July. https://t.co/jXqQ7DRZf9May 7, 2020

Some of the frustration comes from Microsoft framing it as a gameplay reveal event then under-delivering.

"Gameplay" and "in engine" are really different from each other just sayinMay 7, 2020

A gameplay reveal is @larianstudios playing their game in front of the public for the first time at pax.Stop doing this rendered scenes in game engine bs. Just say it’s an early look or something. You don’t have to lie to hype a crowd who still wants to see some of your game.May 7, 2020

Thoughts on today's #InsideXbox:Games looked great and it's awesome to see independent developers highlighted.In *context*, I think it's an unwise decision to showcase 'first next-gen gameplay' from your new console in that manner, especially many with barely any gameplay.May 7, 2020

There was a lot of footage of Microsoft folks talking to the camera, though this is largely in line with the format of Inside Xbox.

Me waiting for the people in the #InsideXbox #XboxSeriesX presentation to stop talking pic.twitter.com/ozmw7lbjqZMay 7, 2020

Games man Geoff Keighley took a poll. Click to see the not-so-positive results.

So what's your grade for Xbox event today? #SummerGameFestMay 7, 2020

Yakuza's very wholesome fanbase seemed delighted that the cult favorite PlayStation series will launch its next instalment on Xbox Series X, however.

YAKUZA 7 🐲🐉will be a Xbox Series X Launch title!I'm happy more people can enjoy the RGG Series! Xbox, PS4 and PC Windows10 🎉🎊#Yakuza #Yakuza7 #ryugagotoku pic.twitter.com/linQvrHxc8May 7, 2020

Racing fans, too, seem pretty pumped about Codemasters' Dirt 5, one of the new announcements in the gameplay reveal.

So what does everyone think of the new #Dirt5 Trailer..?Dynamic weather ✔️Paying Homage to the Dirt 2 / 3 era ✔️Narritive Driven Career ✔️70+ routes including China, New York and Norway ✔️CALL ME EXCITED!!Can't wait to get my hands on this @Codemasters @dirtgame 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/23Jdn33DWVMay 7, 2020

In terms of the other games, people couldn't believe someone named a game 'Chorvs'. Turns out it's meant to be called Chorus, but the trailer managed not to tell that story. Computer games, huh?

Yo was that game actually called Chorvs?May 7, 2020

Personally, my favorite Chvrches Chorvs is on the track "Graffiti."May 7, 2020

Seriously, a lot of people on Twitter are dubious about Microsoft's definition of 'gameplay'.

Xbox: "Tune in May 7th to see new Series X actual gameplay"Gamers May 7th: "Where's the gameplay you guys promised?"Xbox: pic.twitter.com/DwlBMuE65tMay 7, 2020