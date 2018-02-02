The Atmos Smart Home Control System is a real Iron Man's Jarvis panel

Smart home company Atmos is currently seeking funding for its long-awaited control platform, which promises to bring all of your disparate, connected devices together in one easy-to-use central hub.

Called the Atmos Smart Home Control System, it consists of a central panel with a high-definition interface, which you can use either via touchscreen navigation or by using voice commands.

As more and more of us add smart products to our homes the number of different standards, networks and ecosystems can be overwhelming and leaves your house feeling anything but smart. Atmos believes it has the answer with its new system, which promises to take the burden off your smartphone and bring together all kinds of connected devices from its central control panel.

Bringing all the family together

Aside from being a smart home hub with a screen, its main selling point is that compatible with a vast range of smart home standards on the market right now, including Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave, and even infra-red to control non-smart TVs.

According to the Atmos website, this means it'll play nice with the majority of smart home brands and lists Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo, Nest, Sonos and Spotify, although that list isn’t exhaustive.

But the control system isn’t the only thing Atmos has been working on. The company is also hoping to bring a new lighting control solution to the market too. Called Atmos Expand Smart Light Switch, the device allows you to control all the smart lights in your home and even employs a proprietary system that keeps them up and running if your WiFi goes down.

It also plans on giving Amazon, Google and Apple a run for their money by entering the smart speaker space with the, you guessed it, Atmos Surround Smart Speaker, which is a voice-controlled smart speaker that works in tandem with the Smart Home Control System to ensure you’re the king or queen of your connected kingdom.

The Atmos Smart Home Control System is expected to be available to pre-order soon after its final funding round is complete in March 2018.

Via DigitalTrends