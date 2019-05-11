The 2019 iPhone XR could come in two new colors

It's quite the weekend for iPhone 2019 rumors it seems – as well as revealing camera and charging upgrades to the next batch of Apple phones, inside sources have also hinted at new colors coming to the phone set to replace the iPhone XR.

This time it's Japanese blog Mac Otakara passing on the leaked info, and the gist is that green and lavender colors are going to be among the six available when the iPhone XR 2 arrives in September.

Two colors make way for the new shades: coral and blue. White, black, yellow and red will remain available, apparently, just like they have been with the current iPhone XR.

Another tidbit offered up by Mac Otakara focuses on the silicone cases coming with the premium iPhones this year – white, black, spearmint, yellow, red and lilac are the colors said to be on the table.

Upgrades are coming

Colors aside, we've already heard plenty of leaks and predictions around what Apple might do with the follow-up to the iPhone XR (we're still not sure on the naming scheme is going to go with, by the way).

With the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max apparently getting triple-lens rear camera upgrades, the new and improved iPhone XR is being tipped to get an extra lens on its camera too – which would make it a dual-lens snapper.

That should mean it's capable of taking proper portrait photos and matching the 2x optical zoom already available on the more expensive phones, but we'll have to wait until September to know for sure.

Internal antenna upgrades and an in-screen fingerprint sensor have also been mentioned, though Apple will presumably again want to differentiate between the top-level iPhones and the more affordable third model again.

Via AppleInsider