14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros still suffering from month-long shipping delays

Audio player loading…

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been in short supply in the United States. As we reported earlier this month, there have been month-long delays on the various 2021 MacBook Pro models. And three months after the launch of said laptops, there’s now a much clearer look at just how long of a wait customers can expect.

The standard 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip has been delayed for roughly three to four weeks, making delivery stretch well into February. Meanwhile, the more powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip is delayed even longer, with wait times heading into March.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is facing severe queues as well, according to the official Apple online store. The standard edition is about five to six weeks for estimated delivery, and the upgraded version has shipping times as long as five and eight weeks.

Naturally, the cause for the massive delays can be attributed to the usual suspects. The global chip shortage has been wreaking havoc on the tech industry, not to mention labor shortages due to the ongoing pandemic. There’s also the fact that China is cracking down on power consumption in an effort to curb carbon emissions, which is impacting key Apple suppliers.

Apple is expected to announce its Q1 2022 earnings later this week, so we’ll have a better sense of just how much the delays have impacted the company’s bottom line.

Via MacRumors