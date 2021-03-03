That Crash Bandicoot mobile game you forgot about finally has a release date

If you cast your mind back to mid-2020, when we were still in the initial throes of global lockdowns, you'll remember popular mobile game maker King announcing Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, an endless runner in the vein of Temple Run and many others.

Nine months down the road, you'd be forgiven for totally forgetting everything about Crash Bandicoot's mobile title, but King hasn't, and we've finally got a release date for the game: March 25.

Pre-registration has been open for a while (Android | iOS), so you can already sign up for the game, and that'll ensure the title is available on your mobile when the game releases. But now, we know we've only got a few more weeks to wait until the game is out.

Will it be any good?

It's suspicious that we know so little about Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, but King has quite a reputation for producing popular mobile games (ever heard of Candy Crush?), so there's reason to be optimistic.

We know the game is an 'endless runner' type game, a busy genre popularized by Temple Run, in which you avoid obstacles hurtling towards you while collecting currency. There's said to be different levels of On The Run, and other changes to the endless runner formula.

Still, you'll be going in as blind as us when you boot up the game on March 25. Let's hope fans of the series like the title.