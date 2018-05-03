Tesla Model Y won't be here until 2020

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has confirmed that the company's next vehicle, the Tesla Model Y, won't go into production until early 2020.

Originally rumored for a possible 2018 arrival, followed by claims that Tesla would start production towards the end of 2019, those eager to get their hands on the all-electric compact SUV will have to wait a little longer.

The Model Y is expected to slide in under the larger Model X SUV, and is said to be built on a brand new platform, not the one that the Model 3 is built on as previously thought.

A "manufacturing revolution"

Musk, speaking on a conference call, also promised a "manufacturing revolution" when it comes to the production of the Model Y.

The Model Y will be built at a new factory, with the announcement of exactly where the factory will be to be made no later than Q4 of this year.

Manufacturing for the Model Y will focus on a simpler design with a different battery technology which requires less wiring and faster production, with improved automation of the line also helping cars roll off quicker.

From Electrek via Cnet