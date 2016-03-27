Winter is nearly here in new Game of Thrones Season 6 trailer

"Are you afraid?" asks the dulcet tones of Tyrion Lannister. Well, the new trailer for Game of Thrones Season 6 is certainly gripping, even if it leaves a certain internet-loved character out of it.

Due to air April 24, we've already seen a few glimpses of what's in store in season 6, but this teaser reveals even more.

We see the return of Bran looking much taller after a season away honing his skinchanging ways, Arya Stark looking...well not looking at all really, and more of Daenerys Targaryen as a bedraggled captive.

There's also a brief shot of a dragon for good measure. Plus, a special appearance at the end that left us chilled to the core. View on, dear readers...