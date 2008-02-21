Demand for flat-panel LCDs to more than double in five years

Sales of flat-panels are set to double in both the LCD and plasma markets during the next five years

The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Association (JEITA) has said that demand for flat-panel TVs is expected to more than double to 180 million units by 2012.

JEITA claimed that the demand will be underpinned by strong sales in China and the United States, rising from 74.8 million sets in 2007 to 155 million in 2012.

Demand for plasma TVs will also increase, although it will not get anywhere near that of LCD. The association predicts that the total number of plasma sales will rise from 11.4m in 2007 to 25m by 2012.

The forecasts are based on expected demand from 51 nations, including all countries that are major flat-panel TV consumers, a JEITA spokesman said.