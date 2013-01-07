Seven new ranges of LCD/LED TVs for Panasonic

Panasonic believes that its new LED /LCD TVs push the envelope in terms of form and functionality, as it announces no less than seven new ranges.

The Japanese giant has extended its Smart Viera offering with new connected functionality, and is hoping that the likes of the new flagship WT60 series can be the centerpiece of our home.

There's nothing that will blow your mind - although the WT60 (available in 47 and 55-inch sizes) brings 2D-3D conversion, Clear Panel Pro and a new design which incorporates a camera for those awkward video calls.

Next up is the DT60, which comes in 55 and 60-inches and the ET60 which offers up 50 and 55-inch. Below that are the E60, EM60, XM6 and B6 with the last two only offering 720p and 32 inch screens but the rest full HD 1080p.

The Smart functionality includes a personalised home screen, voice control and Swipe-and Share functionality.

The Panasonic 2013 Viera LED LCD HDTVs will apparently be available in the spring of 2013 and makes its debut at CES 2013.