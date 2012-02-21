Panasonic bringing Star Wars 3D to Blu-ray

Panasonic is set to cement its relationship with LucasFilm and bring Star Wars 3D to Blu-ray in the spring.

Panasonic was the only AV manufacturer in 2011 to bundle the Star Wars Blu-ray with its Blu-ray players and home cinema setups and it seems it has kept this deal and will bring the 3D versions of the movies to homes in the coming months.

3D Blu-ray

Star Wars: Episode 1 – A Phantom Menace is currently in cinemas in its 3D state and a source has revealed to TechRadar that the 3D Blu-ray will be launched as soon as the spring - though we reckon it looks more like a September launch - and Panasonic will bundle the Blu-ray with its home cinema setups – much like what it did with the recent Blu-ray releases.

Lucasfilm has decided to release the Star Wars movies once a year from 2012 in 3D, so it is thought that it will be only the first – well not the first but the first within George Lucas' expanded vision of the Star Wars universe – which will come bundled with Panasonic kit.

Panasonic has stayed true to active shutter 3D, so it is a massive move for them to have Star Wars linked with the technology.