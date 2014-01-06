New Dolby imaging tech officially dubbed 'Dolby Vision,' arriving late 2014

Dolby recently held a demo session of its brand new imaging tech at its San Francisco Labs, and now the company has revealed more details about its entry into the world of image.

Officially called Dolby Vision, the new technology is seeing hands on, or eyes on, time during CES 2014.

With Sharp and TCL as the first television manufacturers with prototypes, Roland Vlaicu, Dolby's Senior Director of Broadcast Imaging has told us more OEM's are on the way.

Hao Yi, Vice President of the TCL Corporation and CEO of TCL Multimedia states, "By dramatically enhancing picture quality, Dolby Vision will drive adoption of UHD 4K displays with a winning combination of more and better pixels."

TV sets with Dolby Vision should be available towards the end of 2014, right in time for the next round of holiday shopping.

Not just TVs

Dolby Vision is also making its way into streaming services.

Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, Netflix and Microsoft Xbox Video are currently lined up to stream Vision movies and television shows once Dolby Vision-capable TV sets hit the shelves, and when more content becomes mastered and graded in the new tech.

Jim Freeman, Vice President of Digital Video, Amazon further details that, "There is still work to be done to bring together the right mix of hardware, content, and streaming technology, and we look forward to working with great partners like Dolby to make that happen. Together, we will aim to give customers the highest-fidelity movie and TV experience possible."

With Netflix also offering Ultra HD/4K streaming, it's not surprising it has eyes on Dolby Vision.

Better pixels for all!

Vlaicu also hinted that Vision will also be seen in the gaming world. Though he did not elaborate on the specifics just yet, the release notes:

"It augments the fidelity of Ultra HD and HD video signals for over-the-top online streaming, broadcast, and gaming applications by maintaining and reproducing the dynamic range and color palette of the original content."

Mike Seamons, Senior Director of Xbox Video also sees Vision as an opportunity for improved image quality for "both game play and streaming HD content to the living room."

Stay tuned for more on the brand spankin' new tech, and get ready for pixels like you've never seen before.