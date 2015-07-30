New Apple TV reportedly on track for September unveiling

An insider source familiar with Apple HQ claims that the next iteration of Apple TV will be unveiled alongside the next generation of iPhones in September of this year.

The source told Buzzfeed News that we can expect a refreshed design and much-improved A8 processor, all controlled by Apple's rumored redesigned, touch-sensitive remote that was unveiled in a patent last week.

The product, which we've lovingly code-named Apple TV 2, will come with increased memory and a smarter and more open operating system that will support both Siri and third-party apps from the Apple App Store.

And while all this logically makes sense since we're going on three years since a major update to Apple's Amazon Fire TV competitor, it feels a little … well familiar.

We've been down this road before. Some insider source swears that the next Apple TV will be officially announced at the next big Apple event - usually WWDC or Apple's annual autumn product unveiling - and we bite, hook line and sinker.

It happened before WWDC 2015, when an informant told Buzzfeed News that Apple TV was coming in time for Apple's new over-the-top streaming service, and it might be happening again today.

What's an Apple entertainment enthusiast to think? Apple TV 2 is definitely in the works, but just how soon we'll have it on our shelves remains to be seen.