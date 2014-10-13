Netflix is hiking up its 4K price, but existing subscribers aren't affected

While its Ultra HD offerings are thin right now, Netflix has confirmed that it will be pushing up the price of its 4K subscription service.

Netflix is bumping up the cost of 4K access for new subscribers from $8.99 to $11.99 in the US. So far the UK price is unaffected, and Netflix told us it was unable to confirm if and when the same changes will apply.

However Joris Evers, VP and Head of Communications for Europe at Netflix, told TechRadar that existing subscribers will be protected for two years under the current plan, suggesting that we may be in store for the same hike:

"In August we moved Ultra HD 4K video into our four-stream plan for new members who sign up and care about the highest-quality video Netflix offers.

"We have a modest and growing catalog of titles in Ultra HD 4K, including House of Cards, Breaking Bad and a slate of upcoming Netflix Original series. Early adopters of Ultra HD 4K technology who currently are Netflix members were grandfathered for two years under their current plan."

By "grandfathered" he means existing users will be protected by the subscription that they agreed to at the time of signing up.

At present, only a small number of 4K TVs from names like Samsung, Sony and LG are able to take advantage of Netflix's 4K service, which demands a download speed of at least 25 Mbps.

Netflix told Variety that the price jump is a response to the increased costs of creating UHD content. That pool of content is small but steadily growing, The Blacklist being the latest show to join the 4K ranks.