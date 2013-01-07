LG sets the stage for an innovative 2013 at CES

LG lays it all out at CES

LG looked forward, backward, to the living room, laundry room and kitchen at its CES press conference Monday morning.

While a look at the company's new home appliances are nifty, our ears perked up at news about TVs and smartphones.

U.S. consumers will finally be able to purchase the company's 2013 55-inch OLED TV this March for $12,000, said Senior Vice President of Marketing James Fishler during the conference. But that wasn't all on the OLED front.

"We're expanding our OLED screen sizes for 2013," Fishler said. "Consumers will now have three screen sizes to choose from: a 65-inch and a 55-inch joining the 84-inch model available now."

New times

Fishler also touched on LG's new Google TV offerings, seven in all.

Much of LG's press conference looked at what the company does and how it plans to build on what it did in 2012 for the new year.

"We see 2013 as a year of significant growth for LG mobile phones," Fishler added during the conference.

High on its list is to bring more top-tier smartphones to market, with Fishler announcing that those phones will arrive at the Mobile World Conference in February and throughout the year.