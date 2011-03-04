Star Wars 3D in cinemas from 10 February 2012

Star Wars in 3D will be coming to cinemas on 10 February 2012 in the US, with The Phantom Menace the first film to be given an extra dimension.

The announcement that the six Star Wars films would be converted into 3D was made in September last year, but the first of the films has now been given a firm theatrical release date.

Admittedly our excitement is a little tempered by the (inevitable) revelation that the first offering is one of the inferior prequels, but we can't help but get a little excited about the Star Wars universe getting a 3D makeover.

3D conversion

There are, of course, those that suggest George Lucas need to leave his creations alone after years of tinkering, but if anyone can prove that good 3D conversions are possible it is Industrial Light & Magic.

"Lucasfilm Ltd. and Twentieth Century Fox announced today that the 3D theatrical launch ofStar Wars: Episode The Phantom Menace now has an official release date - February 10, 2012!" it was announced on starwars.com.

"Set against the thrilling and exotic backdrop of a "galaxy far, far away,"Star Wars is perfectly suited to the immersive 3D theatrical experience, and Episode I delivers some of the Saga's most stunning and spectacular sequences - from the Naboo invasion to the Tatooine Podraces to the climactic lightsaber battle between Darth Maul and the Jedi.

"Supervised by Industrial Light & Magic, the meticulous conversion is being done with utmost respect for the source material, and with a keen eye for both technological considerations and artistic intentions."

Even if a 3D Jar Jar doesn't float your (or anyone's) boat, surely the thought of the epic Death Star battle from the end of A New Hope in 3D is enough to get you smiling?

We're chasing a UK release date, and the moment we know we'll make sure we pass it on.

Via Engadget