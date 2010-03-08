Sky's 3D showcase coming to UK shopping centres

Sky is opening its first 3D TV experience at the Westfield shopping centre in West London on Friday – the first of many planned displays to showcase the company's forthcoming technology.

With Sky's 3D channel scheduled to launch in April for pubs, and come to homes by the end of 2010, Sky is keen to show off what consumers should expect from 3D TV.

Following a successful first 3D football match – Arsenal v Manchester United last month – Sky will hope that footage including Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, football, rugby, ballet and tennis will convince people to consider purchasing a 3D Ready television and subscribe to the satellite broadcaster.

"Over the next 12 months Sky expects to have over 100 3D shopping centre demos," explains Sky.

Already equipped

"Sky's existing Sky+HD boxes, which are in 2.1 million UK and Irish homes, are already equipped to receive Sky 3D, so these people will only need to upgrade their TV set," the company adds

"New 3D Ready TVs will be introduced over the coming months and later this year, as they begin to reach people's living rooms Sky 3D will launch with a range of movies, sport, documentaries, entertainment and arts content.

"Sky 3D is compatible with all 3D Ready TVs – both 'active' and 'passive' – coming to the UK and Ireland this year, including all models from Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic.

"Every visitor to the stand will have the opportunity to register to win a competition to be one of the first people in the UK kitted out with a 3D TV, Sky+HD box and subscription to Sky's top channel and HD packs, ready for when the service launches."

So if you happen to be near the Westfield Centre and are interested in checking out 3D TV then you can pop in and see if for yourself.