JVC LCD TV targets SLR users

Images from digital SLRs like the Panny GH1 should shine on JVC's new 1080p TV

Ever wondered why your digital snaps don't look quite as good as real life? It could be your TV to blame.

JVC has just announced the launch of the Xiview LT-42WX70 LCD telly that offers an expanded colour space to accommodate users of high-end SLRs.

The 42-inch class (42.02 inches diagonal) 120Hz Full HD TV/monitor encompasses a full 100 per cent of US HDTV broadcasting's (sRGB.904) colour space and a coverage rate of 96 per cent for the Adobe RGB space popular on D-SLRs.

Space to spare

The full list of colour spaces available are Wide (the TV's default colour space), Normal (ITU-R BT.709; HDTV standards), x.v.Color (xvYCC extended gamut), sRGB (same primaries as HDTV) and Adobe RGB.

The sRGB and Adobe RGB colour spaces are exclusive for viewing digital still images, with JVC claiming that they allow the LT-42WX70 to fully reproduce the deeper reds and bluish greens that are a characteristic of Adobe RGB colour.

If that's not enough colour changing for you, the LT-42WX70 also has 52 on-screen properties that allow fine-tuning of colours, tint, gamma, and more, and which can be memorised for each source for future use.

Colour me impressed

JVC's Individual Gamma Adjust System calibrates each panel's greyscale tones to gamma 2.2 to ensure displaying consistent and faithful colours, apparently regardless of the set or manufactured lot.

Finally, a Genessa Picture Engine has 12-bit processing (36-bit for RGB) for "truly accurate and natural colours". The Real Bit Driver processes in 12-bit, and so up-converts 8-bit HD broadcasting and DVD signals or 10-bit Blu-ray signals into 12-bit Deep Colour signals, regardless of the quality of the source signal, to achieve smoother gradation.

Input options include three HDMI CEC terminals, a D-Sub 15pin with component video, and an audio input jack.

The JVC LT-42WX70 is available now for around £2000 in the UK, $2400 in the US.