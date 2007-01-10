CES 2007: LG announces 10 new plasma TVs

LG has launched 10 new plasma TVs for the US market at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ), including some full HD 1080p models. Others comes with built-in high definition digital video recorders (DVRs). The company has also slashed the price of its flagship 71-inch model by 80%, bringing the price down to $15,000 (£7,764)

The TV line-up looks like this:

PC5D series: A 42-inch and a 50-inch model join LG's existing range and include the company's proprietary Clear Filter Pro technology that replaces the front glass filter with a thin film filter to deliver crisper images. They also include another proprietary technology dubbed Extreme Contour Compensation (XCC) that aims to eliminate colour banding to give you a much more natural transition between different colours.

PB4D series: Comprising 42-inch, 50-inch and 62-inch models, the PB4D series also features Clear Filter Pro and XCC. Most important of all, all the models in this range include a built-in high definition digital video recorder with a 160GB hard disk drive. It is capable of storing up 13 hours of high def programming, or 63 hours of standard definition TV.

PY3D series: Comprising 50-inch and 60-inch models, the PY3D series offers full 1080p high definition viewing and feature three HDMI ports so they can connect to a number of high definition sources. They also include USB Media Host connectivity, enabling you to enjoy music and movies through your plasma TV.

PY1M series: Features just one model - the now much cheaper 71-incher that originally made it debut in 2006.

All of the new plasmas feature LG Simple Link that enables you to control other components in your home entertainment setup like DVD players and home cinema systems using the HDMI-CEC standard. They also include LG's XD Engine that upscales standard definition images so they can be viewed with the minimum of picture noise on these large flat panel displays.