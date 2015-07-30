Emmy Awards 2015: All the nominees from Netflix and Amazon

Whether you're an avid TV watcher or a full-time Netflix binger, we all have one thing in common: We like great content. (See: Best shows on Netflix.)

We want comedies that make us laugh until we cry and dramas that keep us on the edge of our seats until they resolve in a way that makes us feel somewhat closer to the millionaire actors and actresses on the screen.

We want these things and in return we give these shows our adoration in the form of the Emmy Awards, the pinnacle of any primetime television actor, actress, director or editor's career.

This year, the 67th Emmy Awards are slated for September 12 and will recognize shows from both traditional cable companies and streaming services like Netflix and Amazon for their contribution to the culture of television.

Instead of rounding up every single show on the red carpet like some other sites, we've gone ahead and isolated the Emmy-nominated shows that are available to watch right this second on the biggest streaming services around, plus added our own predictions as to who we think will take home a trophy.