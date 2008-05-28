iPlayer added to Virgin’s EPG

After iPlayer was successfully integrated into the Virgin Media platform last month through the red button option, Virgin has decided to give the on-demand service a proper home on its EPG.

Virgin Media customers, of which there are 3.5 million, are the first people in the country to get iPlayer straight through their TV sets. Until last month, the only place to use iPlayer was through the BBC’s online site.

No download times

As of next week, iPlayer will take pride of place in Virgin Media’s Catch-up TV section. Currently 48 per cent of Virgin Media customers are using the service which can be watched full screen without the need of downloading.

Speaking about the service, Malcolm Wall, CEO of Content at Virgin Media, said: “Virgin Media customers have demonstrated a real appetite for on-demand content and we’ve been delighted by the response to the launch of BBC iPlayer on our TV platform. As BBC iPlayer becomes available through Virgin Media’s EPG, we expect interest in and usage of our on-demand service to continue to grow strongly.”

Currently there’s over 350 hours of content available on iPlayer. The shows are available for seven days after they premiere on their respective BBC channels.

Virgin Media subscribers can use the service for no extra cost.