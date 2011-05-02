Britain has led the world on 3D, says Sky

Sky's Brian Lenz believes that Britain has led the world in 3D, with the entire UK media industry helping adoption by its production and adoption of the technology.

Speaking in an interview for TechRadar's Brit Week, Lenz – the director of product development – insisted that the UK ahs not just led Europe, but carried the torch for 3D on a global level.

"10 years ago, we might have judged success in Britain by being the first European nation to do something that has happened in the US, but now, a decade later, with something like 3D the UK has led the world," said Lenz.

"That's not just Sky, but the entire UK media industry leading the world because of the acceptance, adoption, the notion and the interest.

"That shows the receptiveness and forward thinking nature of the UK - and not just in our segment."

Cambridge

Lenz, who also discussed the rise of the companion device for our televisions and Sky's role as an innovator, believes that the UK has "untapped potential".

"Ten years ago the UK was not in a position to lead, but more recently things like ARM and what is coming out of Cambridge are doing just that, and there are an increasing number of times where we look at innovation that there are British alternatives to consider rather than automatically looking to Asia or Silicon Valley," he added.

"I think the vibrancy of this market is incredible compared to a lot of places."