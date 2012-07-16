BBC announces Super Hi-Vision Olympics screenings

The BBC has released details of how you can see the Olympics in Super Hi-Vision at screenings around the UK and even a few select other nations.

To check out the hyperbolically named broadcasts, you'll need to be able to make it to BBC Broadcasting House in London, the Pacific Quay site in Glasgow or the National Media museum in Bradford.

Tickets have been released for regular screenings will take place throughout the Olympics, from July 23to August 12: visit the BBC or the Media Museum websites to book – but be quick as demand is high.

Super-duper ultra-brilliant vision

Super Hi-Vision is an ultra high-definition television format that delivers images 16 times the resolution of HD TV as well as 22.2 multichannel surround sound.

The Beeb has just concluded a week of trials ahead of the Games, working in partnership with Japanese broadcaster NHK. The footage filmed will be used in a "special film" that will be broadcast before the games.

The BBC also announced that it has created the first Olympic Super Hi-Vision production studio working with NHK. The equipment used to film the Olympics in London is the only Super Hi-Vision equipment in the world.

Project leader Tim Plyming says, "Experienced on a big screen, the effect is of feeling like actually being at an event.

"The London 2012 Olympics will be the first time this ground-breaking technology will be used to deliver exceptional quality content in the UK."

International readers may be able to catch a Super Hi-Vision screening too; there are viewing theatres being set up in Tokyo, Fukushima and Washington DC.

From BBC