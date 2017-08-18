TechRadar Pro - Best for Business Awards 2017

UPDATE: VOTING IS NOW OPEN - you can cast your votes here, and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!
TechRadar Pro
Following popular demand, we are proud to announce our first ever Best for Business awards - voted for by top business decision-makers and users. Reaching over 4.4m business users, the awards present an amazing opportunity for 2017's top technology offerings to get the recognition they deserve.
Voting is open now, and will close on September 15th, with the winners announced shortly after.
So who has made the list of this year's top business technology offerings?
Announcing 2017’s long-list..
- Best mobile network for SMB
EE
BT Mobile
Vodafone
Virgin Media
O2
Three
Sky Mobile
IQ Mobile
- Best broadband provider for SMB
Virgin Media Business
BT
Talktalk
Plusnet
Vodafone business
Relish Business
O2
Claranet
Zen
Woav
- Best smartphone for SMB
iPhone 7 Plus
Samsung Galaxy 8
Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus
Blackberry key One
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Motorola Moto Z
Google Pixel XL
Cat S60
OnePlus 5
- Best laptop for SMB
Apple Macbook Pro
HP 255 G5
Toshiba Portege Z30
Lenovo ThinkPad E470
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260
HP Spectre Pro 13 G1
Dell Latitude E5480
Razer Blade
MSI WS60
- Best desktop for SMB
Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro
HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms
Apple iMac
HP EliteOne 800 G3
Microsoft Surface Studio
Dell Optiplex 3030
Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny
Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z
FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO K557
FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO D556
- Best display product for SMB
Philips Brilliance P-line 275P4VYKEB
Dell 27 UltraSharp Ultra HD 5K Monitor
Hannspree HT 231 touch
Acer ET430Kwmiippx
ASUS PA329Q 32-inch Professional Monitor
Samsung S24D330 24-Inch LED Monitor
Epson EB-S04 Business Projector
NEC V302X business projector
PHILIPS PicoPix PPX3414
OPTOMA ML750e Short Throw Portable Projector
- Best comms solution for SMB
Skype for business
GotoMeeting
Cisco Webex
Join.Me
Ringcentral
Amazon Chime
Zoho Meeting
Zoom.us
Bluejeans
Powwownow
- Best printer for SMB
Brother MFC-J5330DW
Epson WorkForce Pro WF-5620DWF
Xerox Phaser 6020
Ricoh SP 220SNw
Lexmark MX310
Canon MAXIFY iB4150
HP PageWide 377dw
Kyocera ECOSYS M5521Cdw
KODAK Verite 65 Plus
Primera Trio all in one
- Best storage product for SMB
Seagate Backup Plus
LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3
Adata SE730H
Kingston Datatraveller 2000
Samsung T5
iStorage DiskGenie
WD My Passport
Sandisk Extreme portable SSD
Maxtor M3 series
Toshiba Canvio Connect II
- Best mobile device for SMB
KnowRoaming Global Hotspot Service
TP-Link M7650
Uros Goodspeed
ZTE MF65
Huawei E5770
- Best security product for SMB
Avast Endpoint Protection Advanced
Symantec Endpoint Protection
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security
Avira Antivirus for Endpoint
Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud
Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection
F-Secure Client Security Standard
Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced
AVG AntiVirus Business Edition
Trend Micro Small and Medium Business
- Best web hosting for SMB
UKFast
Fasthosts
Godaddy
1and1
123-reg
EUKhost
HeartInternet
OVH
UK2
One.com
- Best cloud storage for SMB
Dropbox Business
Google Drive
NextCloud
Microsoft OneDrive
Spideroak
Box
Dell Mozy
Livedrive Business
Sync
pCloud
- Best online backup for SMB
Carbonite
Crashplan
Egynte
iBackup
Barracuda
BackBlaze
OpenDrive for business
Amazon S3
Acronis Cloud Backup
Zoolz
- Best website builder for SMB
WIX
Squarespace
1&1 website builder
Godaddy website builder
Moonfruit
Vistaprint
Weebly
Jimbo
Shopify
Duda Mobile
- Best VPN for SMB
NordVPN
F-Secure
Goose
PurePVN
VyprVPN
VPNUnlimited
Tunnelbear
HMA Business
Liquid VPN
Astrill
Express
- Best project management product for SMB
Microsoft Project
Asana
Basecamp
Freedcamp
Podio
Trello
Jira
Smartsheet
Zoho Projects
Teamwork Projects
- Best CRM for SMB
Streak
Insightly
Zoho
Marketing 360
Apptivo
Batchbook
Bitrix24
Capsule CRM
Hubspot
Instream
- Best network product for SMB
Synology DS216+
QNAP TS-453A
Buffalo Terastation 6TB
Linksys LRT224
Asus BRT-AC828
Zyxel WAC6100
Cisco Small Business RV130W
Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Access Point
D-link DSR-1000AC
TP-Link EAP330