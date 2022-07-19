Tata Play Binge onboards hoichoi to its portfolio

Audio player loading…

Content distribution platform Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) has added hoichoi to Tata Play Binge, which becomes the thirteenth OTT offering to be added onto the platform.

Tata Play says with the incorporation of SVF Entertainment-owned and maintained, hoichoi, its users will have access to a vast library of movie titles and over 100 original series in Bengali. Also, key shows are dubbed in Hindi.

All the movies and shows can be accessed through Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website www.TataplayBinge.com, apart from Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon Fire TV stick.

The content distribution platform says the integration of hoichoi with Binge carries forward its objective of providing users access to content from across all OTT platforms in multiple languages, as well as easing the process of content discovery.

Notably, hoichoi has joined 12 other OTT apps hosted by Tata Play Binge such as CuriosityStream, Disney+ Hotstar, DocuBay, EPIC ON, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Voot Kids, Voot Select and ZEE5.

Access to all these apps can be availed of through Rs 149 and Rs 299 per month plans, while Amazon Prime Video subscription can be added in addition at an additional cost of Rs 179 per month.

What the two brands said

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play said, “Entertainment in the digital age is breaking barriers of language and borders, leading to a widened horizon for content discovery. This allows viewers to choose their titles basis storylines, and not restrict themselves to language or region. With this partnership, we aim to take hoichoi’s vast Bengali movie and original series collection to whole of India and diversify the watch preferences of the viewers.”

Vishnu Mohta, Co-founder, hoichoi said, “As a brand, hoichoi always aims to provide quality entertainment across the nation and globe and to as many people as possible. This partnership with Tata Play binge takes us a step closer to that goal. With this collaboration we can reach a wider audience and have our content on a platform that traverses across language barriers, and we are glad to be doing this.”