Super Bowl halftime show 2022: time, performers, trailer and how to watch

It's not just about the Cincinnati Bengals going head-to-head with the LA Rams at this year's Super Bowl. Many will be waiting with bated breath for the halftime show, brimming with big-budget commercials and star-studded performances.

Promising a legendary show from five of the planet's biggest hip-hop artists, lose yourself in one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

Keep reading to be in the know on how to watch the halftime show online this year with all the Super Bowl live stream details below.

What time will the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show be?

With the Super Bowl kicking off at 3.30pm PT at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, it's expected the halftime show will take place at approximately 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT.

Who's performing this year's Super Bowl halftime show?

This year's Super Bowl halftime performers will be Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, with rumor of a Tupac hologram circulating.

While The Weeknd bore the load of the halftime show alone last year, Dr Dre will be joined by a whole gang of his nearest and dearest. Protegees Eminem and Snoop Dogg are set to join the music legend in what is sure to be one of the biggest testaments to hip-hop, all packed into just short of 15 minutes.

Reuniting on stage for the first time since the year 2000's Up in Smoke Tour, Dr Dre, Snoop, and Eminem have invited Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige along this time. And accessibility will be at the forefront, with deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren 'WAWA' Snipe set to deliver ASL interpretations of the performance.

Having had his fingers in all the pies, the list of songs we could expect to hear from Dr Dre and co on the setlist are seemingly endless. From Eminem's 'My Name Is' to Snoop Dogg's 'Gin and Juice', Dr Dre also played a hand in producing some of Kendrick's biggest records, including 2017's DAMN.

How to watch halftime show online in US free and without cable

NBC has the rights to this year's Super Bowl, which means the halftime show razzmatazz will be shown there, too. Dr Dre and his crew will be hitting the field at approximately 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can access a live stream through the NBC website. And even if you don't, it looks like Americans can watch the halftime show absolutely free! As long, that is, that you're happy to watch on your laptop or phones, as it will be on NBCSports.com and on the NFL app.

How to watch halftime show 2022 without cable

If you don't have NBC on cable, fear not.... there are looooads of other options. And the obvious first port of call is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled anytime.

If you're happy to watch online

Probably the best value comes from Sling TV, however. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBC (in selected markets) in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day FREE trial at the time of writing.

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. The OTT streamer is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch halftime show live stream in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are well served with all NFL coverage on DAZN. You'll be able to watch the halftime show here too, then, at the DAZN cost of CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Supporting iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices), it's also the place to exclusively watch Premier League and Champions League soccer. The Super Bowl LVI - and therefore the halftime show - is also being televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. The halftime show is expected to take place at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch a FREE halftime show live stream in the UK

The Super Bowl 2022 is being shown on free-to-air channel, BBC One. That will be the same place to tune into the halftime show, too, happening at approximately 1am GMT on Monday morning. If you're more likely to be tuning in from a device, you'll also be able to get a halftime show stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're already a subscriber, Sky Sports is also showing Super Bowl 56 and subsequently the halftime show, and is the home of loads more brilliant sport, including Premier League football and NBA basketball. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package but want to try it out, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which currently costs just 99p! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to watch the Halftime Show as if you were at home - we explain how below.

How to live stream halftime show 2022 FREE in Australia

The halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl is FREE to watch in Australia thanks to, Channel Seven. You can create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address, and watch a free halftime show live stream. ESPN, available through Foxtel, has also confirmed that it is showing the game, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. It's also available to live stream on the NFL Game Pass for just $0.99! The Halftime Show is expected to take place at 12pm AEDT on Monday morning.

How to watch halftime show 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch Dr Dre and co's performance in the halftime show from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch halftime show 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Super Bowl halftime show 2022 trailer

What is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Once the time for university marching bands to shine, the Super Bowl halftime show slot has become something of a signifier that musicians have hit legendary status as one of the most coveted gigs in the music industry. From Michael Jackson to Prince and The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Justin Timberlake have hit the field in more recent years.

Promising a medley of each artists greatest hits, costume changes, and plenty of fireworks, while football is all well and good, for many all eyes will be on the field when the second quarter draws to a close. Really, some of the best Super Bowl halftime shows are their own cultural moments.

Our top 5 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

We've revisited the archives to recall some of our favourite halftime shows of all time. And you won't even read the words 'Janet Jackson' or 'wardrobe malfunction' once!

1. Michael Jackson may have invented the modern halftime show back in 1993 but Prince perfected the spectacle with his performance in 2007. On a stage in the shape of the 'Artist Formerly Known As Prince' symbol, His Royal Badness opened with Queen’s We Will Rock You before switching to his own Let’s Go Crazy. Prince ended his set in the pouring rain with Purple Rain.

2. Beyoncé shook things up with a stage of all female performers when she was joined on stage in 2013 with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates. Together they performed her solo hit song Single Ladies and Beyoncé ended her set with Halo as the finale.

3. NSYNC, Aerosmith and Britney Speaks took things to a whole new level when they teamed up for dance-offs, extra surprise guests, handheld fireworks, and some of the most spectacular boyband dancing you've ever seen. The star studded show was the first to allow the audience onto the field during the halftime performance, so things felt a little extra special as well.

4. Diana Ross left the stadium sitting on the side of a damn helicopter, and if that's not the most diva halftime performance to ever occur we'll eat our helmet. Following 14 costume changes, an airlifted rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough and an enormous gold cape, Take Me Higher kicks off and we see Ross jumping into the helicopter that's just landed in the middle of the field.

5. In 2015, Katy Perry was joined on stage with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Perry performed her hit song Firework - though her set will likely be remembered for years to come due to the costumed shark dancing in the background.

