SummerSlam 2021 live stream: how to watch WWE online free and from anywhere

Don your finest jean shorts, your brightest t-shirt and as many armbands as possible, because it's looking like the summer of Cena. We've got a Universal Championship showdown for the ages on the cards, as the Head of the Table Roman Reigns faces down the 16-time World Champion, the one and only John Cena, back in action for the first time since WrestleMania 36. Read on as we explain how to watch a SummerSlam live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV giving US viewers a way to watch absolutely FREE!

Live stream SummerSlam 2021 Date: Saturday, August 21 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada Free live stream: Peacock free trial (US) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

It took no time at all for Cena to get the fans behind him as he poured scorn over what he described as the "pathetic Roman Reigns experience" during his surprise, show-stealing appearance at Money in the Bank, and The Big Dog will not want to go out with a whimper in front of a capacity crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

And there are five more belts on the line. Nikki A.S.H. faces the dual threat of former champions Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, as she defends her opportunistically taken Raw Women's title for the first time.

Hall of Famer Goldberg has made the potentially foolish decision to step into the ring with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, the Usos and Mysterios face off for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and Bianca Belair seeks revenge against Sasha banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship.

And that's not all, with Sheamus, Damian Priest, Edge and Seth Rollins also in action. It's a mouthwatering lineup, so read on for the full SummerSlam 2021 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

Live stream SummerSlam from outside your country

You'll be able to watch SummerSlam from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a SummerSlam live stream from anywhere

How to live stream SummerSlam in the US - Peacock TV deal + free trial details

How to watch WWE SummerSlam: live stream in Canada

WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch SummerSlam is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune into SummerSlam, which runs on Saturday, August 21, with the action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream SummerSlam coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch SummerSlam in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream in Australia

WWE fans in Australia can tune into SummerSlam on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $29.95. The SummerSlam action begins at 10am AEST on Sunday morning. Aussies abroad looking to watch a SummerSlam live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream WWE in Japan

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to SummerSlam via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream in India

WWE fans in India can tune into SummerSlam on both Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

SummerSlam card