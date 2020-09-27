Texans vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 from anywhere

The Steelers are heading into week 3 hot off the heels of a win against the Broncos, meanwhile the Texans limp up to the starting line after being defeated by the Ravens last week. Read on to find out how to secure a Texans vs Steelers live stream and watch NFL online - no mater where you are.

The start of the season hasn't been kind to the Houston team. They're on a 0-2 streak right now and heading on to Heinz Field to face another weekend's tough matchup.

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers live stream Tune in for kick-off between the Texans and Steelers at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST). You'll be able to watch a Texans vs Steelers live stream using a number of different services this weekend - CBS is the main channel in the US - but remember if you're away from home you'll need a VPN to tune into your usual coverage - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Steelers are looking to extend their victorious first two weeks, and it looks like easy pickings right now. The Pittsburgh team has dominated each of its games, proving that while Big Ben may have had a shaky start, the veteran quarterback is back in business.

Last week's Broncos game could have been a close call, but overall the team is looking pretty strong right now, especially with TJ Watt on the defense and Ju Ju Smith-Schuster making the most of his returning quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Texans took a hard fall at the hands of the Ravens, with a final 33-16 score being the result of missed opportunities and a less than reliable defence. By contrast, the Steelers are one of the most solid defensive teams in the league, currently sitting second to the Washington Football Team.

Fancying a flutter? Our NFL Win Probability widget lets you see the latest percentage chances on a win, lose or draw - as well as the very latest betting odds.

If the Texans do allow pressure from the likes of Watt and co., then, it might all be over by the first half - as it's going to be difficult for them to get through to Roethlisberger considering his gathering momentum.

Follow our guide to watch the Texans vs Steelers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Texans vs Steelers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Texans vs Steelers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You can watch the Steelers vs Texans game live on CBS this weekend, and stream the game using CBS online - just log into the website with your cable details to unlock the full stream. If you're not currently paying for CBS through cable, however, you can also pick up a separate subscription for $5.99 a month, with a seven-day FREE trial currently available. That means you can watch NFL online free this weekend, which makes every touchdown just that little bit sweeter. Kick-off between the Steelers and Texans is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you don't want to pick up a CBS subscription, however, you do have an NFL-focused alternative. FuboTV is the only option for streaming all NFL games this season, as the service has access to coverage from CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network in 2020. You're payin gjust $64.99 a month for this service - much less than a cable subscription - but it gets even better. There's currently a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial available right now. Not only that, but you can easily cancel after the seven days, and payment is available via major debit and credit cards as well as internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Steelers vs Texans live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

It doesn't look like this game has been confirmed for Canadian TV, so tune into DAZN for full coverage of each NFL 2020/21 season game, as well as RedZone access and NFL Game Pass. That's a lot of football for just CA$20 a month ($150 a year). Plus, you can even pick up a a FREE 1-month TRIAL right now as well, which means free football for four whole weeks. You'll be able to watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Plus, DAZN not only accepts credit and debit cards but can also be paid using PayPal for extra security and convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Texans vs Steelers live stream in the UK

Sky Sports does now offer NFL coverage in the UK, though the new Sky Sports NFL channel is limited to six games per week. That means you won't find the game available on Sky, and instead UK viewers should tune into NFL Game Pass Pro to watch a Texans vs Steelers live stream this weekend. An annual price of £143.99 will get you access to every season and post-season game live, as well as the Super Bowl, with Redzone access, NFL Network and NFL original content as well. However, if you're not fussed about watching live, you can also watch on-demand content with a cheaper Essentials plan as well. Make sure you're ready and watching when that 6pm BST kick-off time rolls around. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Texans vs Steelers: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian viewers looking to watch NFL online this season have a few different options, but this one is limited only to NFL Game Pass membership to watch online. It's one to stay up for, though, with kick-off scheduled for 3am AEST on Monday, September 28. Pay TV provider Foxtel offers up a few games live each week via ESPN. You can also access cotent via the Foxtel Go app which requires your Foxtel ID to access. Kayo Sports also offers coverage of select games, with a Basic plan starting at just $25 a month for a whole host of sports content on two devices. Upgrade to Premium to add an extra device for an increased monthly cost of $35. What's more, both plans are offering a FREE 14-day trial right now, so if you're keen to get your eyes on one of Kayo's games this week, you can do so for free.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).