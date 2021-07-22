Steam, PSN, Fortnite, online banking and other services are down right now

A mass outage has caused multiple large services to go offline - the list includes popular gaming platforms Steam and the PlayStation Network as well as Call of Duty, Warframe, Airbnb, EA (including FIFA), McDonalds and more.

This is reported via Downdetector, which records spikes in outages for these platforms and more.

Members of the TechRadar team have been able to verify that Steam is down, the PlayStation network services are unavailable and Airbnb won't let you search for properties.

On PlayStation, many services are down including Now, Video, online gaming, the app, downloads, social aspects, purchases on the store and more. Sony Direct is also reported to be down.

On Downdetector, Fornite is reportedly spiking in outages, however the number of reports is noticeably lower than some of the aforementioned services - it's likely that outages are region-based, and not global.

However, McDonalds seems unaffected in our testing - it's possible that the outage doesn't totally affect services for all websites. Also, some Steam users are reportedly able to access games, though the Steam app and website itself seem down.

Many US sites like FedEx, UPS, Home Depot, Fidelity, Southwest Airlines, USAA, Newegg, US Bank, Discover, AT&T, Costco and Delta suffer from the outage.

Lots of other UK services are reportedly down like HSBC, John Lewis, Sky Bet, Waitrose, Halifax, TSB Bank, Lloyds Bank and Barclays - that's a list with many online banks, which might be worrying for some.

Amazon Web Services is reportedly down too, which could affect websites which use the service. Other services said to be down include UPS, Nvidia, Now TV, the Epic Games Store and Warframe.

These systems all reportedly use the Akamai Cloud Delivery Network, which seems to be suffering outages right now. There's currently no clear word on when these will return.

This is a breaking story, and we'll update it as more information is provided or surfaces.