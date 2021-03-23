Steam is getting 8K streaming - but why?

If you're lucky enough to own both an 8K TV and an overpowered gaming PC capable of matching such a high resolution in games, Steam has announced that its Remote Play feature can now be used to stream up to 8K resolutions across your home.



After all, if you've already dished out the cash for one of the most expensive TVs on the market, on top of kitting out a gaming PC with the world's most powerful components, then also buying an 8K monitor is what will likely break the bank.

Gaming for the 1%

It's unlikely that this latest feature from Steam will be utilized by many considering the lavish hardware you'd need. Any gaming PC capable of running games at 8K would need to be equipped with pricey components like a Ryzen 5950x CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, but even then you'd likely enjoy games more at a lower resolution.



Yes, a 7,680 x 4,320 resolution sounds impressive, but if you're forced to play gloriously beautiful games at a sluggish 25-30 FPS you would likely be happier scaling down to a meager 4K to improve the framerate. This feels very much like a classic Ian Malcolm moment – you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, that you didn't stop to think if you should.

As we've seen in our tests, where we've played titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis Remastered and Gears 5 at 8K resolution, even the RTX 3090 and RTX Titan, two of the most powerful (and expensive) graphics cards in the world, struggle to hit playable frame rates.



So, this is all likely more intended for future-proofing, rather than a practical use for the everyday gamer. Even so, congratulations to the five of you who can use the feature immediately.

