Stardew Valley 1.5 update is now live on PC with buckets of new content

Renowned indie farming simulator Stardew Valley has just received a massive free content update with patch 1.5.

Solo developer Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) made the announcement on December 11 regarding some new features that would be arriving in the upcoming Stardew Valley 1.5 update, only to tweet shortly after that the free content was now available on PC. Not to worry if you play elsewhere, though, as a console release is planned for 'early next year', with mobile to follow.

Party on, Pelican Town

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update is out now on PC! pic.twitter.com/DJ8gUYR614December 21, 2020

You'll find some big new additions in update 1.5, such as an idyllic 'Beach Farm' that provides new opportunities for fishing and hunting via the washed-up flotsam and jetsam. There are also new food items, hairstyles, and even local split screen co-op.

For a full list of the new content, check out the full patch notes here. Concerned Ape has also compiled a spoiler-free list of what to expect in update 1.5 below.

New people to meet

New goals

Many new items

A new type of quest

A new farm layout

New character events

A new Community Upgrade

Home renovations (after you’ve fully upgraded your house)

Ducks can now swim

You can sit in chairs

You can move your bed

Fish Tanks

A bunch of new furniture items as well as new furniture types

New secrets

9 new music tracks

Bird's eye view of the new Beach Farm. Also a reminder to check out the new "Advanced Game Options" button on the character creation menu if you're starting a new game! pic.twitter.com/NYf374Iq7LDecember 21, 2020

Stardew Valley is a simulation role-playing video game released in 2016 that sees you moving from the big city to your (recently inherited) grandfather's old, run-down farm in sleepy Pelican Town. It's up to you to uncover the secrets of the town while growing a thriving farming empire.

This year has certainly seen a rise in popularity for slow-paced video games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they provide a fantastic distraction from what has been a challenging year globally due to Covid-19.



For anyone that is familiar with the Harvest Moon or Animal Crossing games, you'll find some familiar vibes here. And with the release of the free 1.5 update, there's never been a better time to start playing Stardew Valley. It's even currently available at 33% off on Steam, just to sweeten the deal.

