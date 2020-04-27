Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus next week

The Skywalker Saga will be complete on Disney Plus on May 4, because that's when The Rise of Skywalker will release on the streaming service. As far as we can tell, this is a worldwide launch, with Disney Plus US and UK getting Star Wars Episode 9 at the same time.

This means you can stream the entire Skywalker Saga in 4K for the first time on the platform, as of May 4. It's another major boost for Disney Plus, which this year has brought Frozen 2 and Pixar's Onward to the streaming service quicker than expected in the US and some other territories.

This release is earlier than we ever would've expected, but it's a nice way to mark Star Wars Day, which occurs on May 4 every year. Why that day? It's entirely based on the pun "May the 4th be with you", in case you'd somehow escaped the reasoning behind it.

On this day, subscribers will also be able to stream the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which explores the making of the smash hit Star Wars TV series. It's also when the final episode of The Clone Wars animated series releases.

The Rise of Skywalker was released theatrically back in December 2019.

Is anything else happening on Star Wars Day?

It's unclear, but we wouldn't be surprised if this was the day we saw the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. It's also possible this is being held for the Star Wars Celebration, though, which is currently scheduled to take place in late August.

Don't be surprised if we learn more about Star Wars from other media, too. The game Star Wars: Project Maverick was leaked earlier this year, and we still haven't seen an official announcement for that yet. It's also possible we could learn more about The High Republic line of books and comics.

Disney Plus will also change the artwork for each Star Wars movie on the app's menu screen to reflect their original concept art, which is a nice touch.