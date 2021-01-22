Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket match anywhere

England's short visit to Sri Lanka concludes this weekend, with the tourists taking a 1-0 lead into the 2nd and final Test in Galle. A superb double century (228) from captain Joe Root helped propel the Three Lions to victory in the first encounter, but the hosts are sure to put up a fight in a bid to force an overall series draw. Read on as we explain how to get a Sri Lanka vs England live stream and watch the 2nd Test online, no matter where in the world you are right now.

Sri Lanka vs England live stream 2nd Test Date: Friday, January 22 - Tuesday, January 26 Start time: 10am IST / 4.30am GMT/ 1.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | Sony Ten (Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Root will once again be unable to call on the services of all-rounder Moeen Ali following a positive Covid-19 test, but his top-class slow bowling skills weren't as missed as they might have been, with fill-in spinner Jack Leach notching a five-wicket haul in the 1st Test.

Leach retains his place for the 2nd Test, with England making only one change to their side, with experienced fast bowler Jimmy Anderson coming in so fellow veteran paceman Stuart Broad can be rested. As in the 1st Test, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope are England's main absentees alongside Ali.

After a disappointing 1st Test performance, Sri Lanka could ring a number of changes, with Kusal Mendis confirmed to be replaced by Oshada Fernando in the starting XI. Suranga Lakmal could also return to the side, with the places of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga also thought to be under threat.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable Sri Lanka vs England live stream today and watch the 2nd Test cricket match wherever you are in the world today.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK of this two-match Test series. Sky's schedule is as follows (start times denoted are for TV coverage). Coverage is set to kick-off at 4am GMT on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event for the opening day of the Test on Friday morning, before switching to a 4.25am start for the remaining days of the match. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Sri Lanka vs England: Can I watch the 2nd Test cricket in Australia?

Streaming service Kayo Sports would normally be the first port of call for cricket fans looking for live coverage of this series. However, with the climax of the Big Bash League coinciding with these matches, it's somewhat unsurprising to find that there isn’t a confirmed broadcaster Down Under for this series.

Sri Lanka vs England live stream: Can I watch the 2nd Test cricket online in India?

With the Indian national team now resting ahead of their February Test series against England, Sony Pictures Networks will be giving cricket fans their fix this weekend with coverage of the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test. It's on the Sony Ten 2 channel, which is available in both India and Sri Lanka, and coverage generally starts at 10am IST each day.

Can I live stream Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test cricket online in New Zealand?

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ, but this 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and England isn't currently on the schedule unfortunately.



Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and England in the US. The one downside is that the service won't be offering live coverage of the match, and will instead be offering in-depth highlights of each day's play. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream this Test right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

