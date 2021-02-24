Spider-Man 3 title teased by Tom Holland as first official photos are released

Tom Holland has given us a first glimpse of Spider-Man 3 – and trolled fans over the movie’s supposed title.

Holland, alongside co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to tease fans with the first official stills from the upcoming MCU flick. As expected, the images (one of which you can see above) don’t give anything away but, judging by the concerned looks on their faces, the trio have stumbled upon something worrying or huge.

Zendaya and Batalon – who play MJ and Ned Leeds respectively – also joined Holland in pranking fans over the film’s alleged title. The group accompanied their Instagram uploads with captions stating their delight over being able to share Spider-Man 3’s title. However, fans who scrolled to the resulting images were met with humorous takes on the trilogy’s previous two entries instead.

You can view Holland’s post below, and then check out Zendaya’s and Batalon’s follow-up images. Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice or Spider-Man: Homewrecker – take your pick.

The still-untitled third Spider-Man movie is currently scheduled to arrive in December 2021.

Is there a hidden message in the fake Spider-Man 3 titles?

On the surface, it seems that Holland and friends are simply pranking fans with their amusing title images. Given how the other two movies had the word ‘home’ in their titles, many fans would view the trio’s ‘Phone Home’, ‘Home Slice’, and ‘Home Wrecker’ inclusions as funny nods to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home.

Is that simply the case though, or is there a hidden meaning within the title mock-ups?

It seems strange that each title has the word ‘Spider-Man’ rocking a different color. More to the point, the hues used in Holland’s and Zendaya’s title image are reminiscent of the colors used by the MCU’s two Spider-Man villains so far. In the comics, Vulture traditionally wears a green costume, while Mysterio’s signature garb is primarily purple in tone.

Based on Holland’s and Zendaya’s posts, could we see both bad guys reprise their roles in Spider-Man 3?

Batalon’s gray Spider-Man image is ordinarily associated with Rhino, but it’s unlikely that this character will turn up in Spider-Man 3. With that in mind, it could be that Batalon’s post is devoid of any traditional villain colors so fans don’t speculate on which member of the webslinger’s rogues gallery might also show up.

We've heard that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock are crossing over from Sony’s Spider-Verse, but Batalon’s post doesn’t point towards either of them. The lack of color in his image, then, could be reserved for an unannounced villain, and cause plenty of online speculation as a result. The word 'wrecker' and the color gray make us think of Rhino, who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, played by Paul Giamatti.

Or, this could all just be nothing at all, and it's merely a gentle trolling by the film's cast.