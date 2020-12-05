Spence vs Garcia live stream: how to watch the fight online anywhere and for free

Having survived a near fatal car crash, Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring on Saturday to defend his unified Welterweight titles against two-weight champ Danny Garcia. Follow our guide below to see how to get a Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live stream, and watch the title fight online wherever you are in the world right now - including for free in the UK!

This weekend's bout marks the first time Spence has fought competitively since a horrific high-speed car crash in Dallas last October which saw him flip his Ferrari several times yet sustain minor facial injuries after being thrown through the windscreen.

Free Spence vs Garcia live stream Tonight's Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia showdown takes place at the at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Full TV and live stream details are below, including how to legally watch Spence vs Garcia free today in the UK on ITV Hub! Ring walks for the main event are expected around midnight ET / 9pm PT (4am GMT/4pm AEDT) , and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are with a reliable VPN in your corner.

After over a year out of action, the southpaw returns to the ring looks to defend his unified title and maintain his unbeaten record against a fighter looking to restore his reputation as one of the weight's most feared fighters.

Garcia dominated at light-welterweight, easing past the likes of Amir Khan, Erik Morales, and Zab Judah with the Philadelphian soon moving up to welterweight after claiming the title.

Within two years he had become WBC champion after seeing off Robert Guerrero, however a controversial split-decision saw him suffer his first defeat Keith Thurman.

Garcia's career was further derailed after bid to retain his title saw him suffer a devastating defeat to Shawn Porter.

No matter where you are in the world, you can watch a free Spence vs Garcia live stream that's 100% legal with the help of our guide below.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

How to watch the Spence vs Garcia fight if you're away from your country today

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Spence vs Garcia fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Spence vs Garcia live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch a FREE Spence vs Garcia live stream in the UK tonight

The great news of British fight fans looking to catch the big fight tonight is that you can watch Spence vs Garcia free in the UK! Unlike in most countries, where it's a costly PPV-only affair, anyone located in the UK for the fight will be able to watch it 100% free via terrestrial channel ITV4. That means anyone can also get a free Spence vs Garcia live stream by using the channel's ITV Hub platform - though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice and you should be away. Coverage is set to get kick-off with the undercard at 1am on Sunday, November 6. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

The Spence vs Garcia fight will be shown tonight live on Fox Sports PPV. The bout will costs $74.95 on a pay-per-view charge allowing you to watch it online or on TV where available. Not in the US today but want to watch the PPV stream anyway? Then you you can use a VPN to change the IP address of your laptop, mobile or streaming service and catch the coverage as if you were back at home.

Spence vs Garcia live stream: how to watch the fight online in Canada

Canadian fight fans will be able to watch Saturday's action via pay-per-view through Fox Sports and Sports Net. The fight is set to be offered by most major cable providers, including the likes of Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink - expect to pay around $74.99 for the privilege. Outside of Canada? Don't worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Spence vs Garcia fight just like you would at home.

More sports: how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch a Spence vs Garcia live stream in Australia

While Fox Australia have been reported to be negotiating for broadcast rights to this clash, as of yet there remains no confirmed broadcaster for this title fight Down Under.

Don't miss: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in New Zealand

As with Australia, there currently isn't a confirmed Kiwi broadcaster for this fight.

Errol Spence Jr record

Spence still boasts an unblemished record of 26-0, with 21 of those wins by knockout, with his last fight against Shawn Porter in September last year ending in a split decision victory that saw him unify the IBF and WBC Welterweight titles.

Danny Garcia record

Garcia enters the fight with a record of 36-2, with 21 of those wins coming by knockout, and with some new found momentum after winning his last two fights by TKO and unanimous decision.