South Africa vs India live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere now

While the Ashes may have been a one-sided affair, the Test cricket series in South Africa has been a thrillingly even contest. And now it's all come down to the fourth innings of the 3rd Test, so read on as we explain how to watch a South Africa vs India live stream catch Test cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

With the score at one game a piece, it has all come down to the decider at Cape Town to see whether Virat Kohli's India can record their first ever series win there. And after Rishabh Pant's scintillating century, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and the other bowlers just have to take ten more wickets to make history.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar will have other ideas though. He'll be hoping to emulate what he did at in their 200+ run chase at The Wanderers last week, grinding out a match-winning 96 not-out on the final day. Can his batters back him up and knock off that very gettable 212 target?

We're in for a thrilling conclusion and you won't want to miss a moment, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 South Africa vs India Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs India Test cricket from outside your country

In India, South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch Test cricket online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the South Africa Test series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 2pm IST on each day of the Test, starting January 11. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India Test action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to live stream Test cricket in South Africa

Cricket fans looking to watch the Proteas vs India 3rdTest in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 10.30am SAST on each morning of the game. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in UK

You can watch South Africa vs India via via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 8.30am GMT on each day of the Test - a handy alternative to the Ashes that's happening over on BT Sport. Sky Sports subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

South Africa vs India live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

In the US, play gets underway at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT each night of the South Africa vs India Test, continuing throughout the unsociable hours and into the following morning. The first day commences on Monday night/Tuesday morning for those stateside. South Africa vs India is being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV, which features 30+ channels, for only $10 for your first month.

How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream Test cricket in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch South Africa vs India on Fox Sports and via Foxtel - play starts at 7.30pm AEDT on each day of the Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch South Africa vs India in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune into the South Africa vs India Test on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Play gets underway at 9.30pm NZDT across all five days of the series. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.