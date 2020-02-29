South Africa vs Australia live stream: how to watch ODI series 2020 cricket from anywhere

With the hosts in confident mood after their T20 series draw to England, and the visiting Baggy Greens looking to get back on track after a tight defeat to India, this has the makings of a fascinating trio of matches. We'll help you discover how to watch every minute with a South Africa vs Australia cricket live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

The Proteas have won eight of their last nine ODI meetings with the Aussies, including their nail-biting 10-run victory in the World Cup last summer.

Australia, meanwhile, will be looking to push on from their 2-1 series win in the T20 series over South Africa earlier this week.

South Africa vs Australia 2020 ODI series - where and when The three-match One Day International series takes place at three different cricketing venues across South Africa. 1st ODI - February 29 (Boland Park, Paarl) Day/Night 2nd ODI - March 4 (Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein ) 3rd ODI- March 7 (Senwes Park, Potchefstroom ) The first two ODIs are day/night matches with play set to start at 1pm SAST local time. That means a 10pm AEDT start Down Under (or 11am GMT). The 3rd ODI is a regular day match and starts at 10am SAST (7pm AEDT).

The Aussie trio of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith have looked particularly formidable in recent months and could give the visitors the edge here.

That threesome looks likely to be supplemented by Marnus Labuschagne, who is et to come into the middle order.

The hosts are set to shake up their bowling attack from the one that faced England, and should be boosted by the return of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab a South Africa vs Australia live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Watch a cricket live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, South Africa, Australia and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show a South Africa vs England live stream of the ODI series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to live stream South Africa vs Australia in Australia

Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service has exclusive rights to show live coverage of the South Africa vs Australia ODI series Coverage is also available via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to watch the Proteas play cricket in South Africa

Live coverage of Australia's tour of South Africa will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport in South Africa. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this ODI series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or not a lot more for the week or month - clearly the best value, and allows you access Premier League football and such, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: US live stream