Source code suggests Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port is on the way

Rockstar Games' open-world western Red Dead Redemption 2 released to critical acclaim last year, but so far the title has only been available on PS4 and Xbox One leading us to wonder: will we ever see Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC?

Since last year, rumors have been floating around that Red Dead Redemption 2 will come to PC, but there's been little in the way of solid information about whether a PC release will actually happen. However the evidence is starting to pile up, with the latest hint appearing in Rockstar Games' Social Club source code.

Spotted by Twitter user JakoMako51 (via PCGamer), there is a line in the Social Club's source code that mentions "RDR2_PC_Accomplishments".

Check out the tweet below:

The fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC is now quite evident. #RDR2 #reddeadredemption2pc #RedDeadRedemption2 #rdr2pc #reddeadredemptionRDR2_PC_Accomplishments:"Accomplishments"You can search for "RDR2_PC" in the following link: https://t.co/hmtRJGKmoa pic.twitter.com/4kJAd5u58rJuly 4, 2019

Evidence is mounting

Image credit: Rockstar Games (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It may be a single line of code but, paired with previous PC rumors, it suggests that Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC could be on the way. After all, it took Rockstar Games just under a year to port GTA 5 to PC after the game's release so to estimate that it'll take Red Dead 2 roughly the same amount of time (if not a tad longer) isn't out of the question.

But we've also seen previous mentions of PC in Red Dead's code as some savvy data-mining last year contained references to PC-quality graphics settings – shadow quality, grass rendering, and the like – as well as lines explicitly naming PC, such as 'PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC' or 'CommandIsPcVersion(void)'.

All signs point to Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC eventually, but whether its sooner rather than later remains to be seen.