Sony's A7C heralds arrival of new compact full-frame mirrorless line: report

Sony's imaging department is seemingly keeping very busy, if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to Sony Alpha Rumors – a reliable source for Sony camera news – the company has a brand-new range of full-frame mirrorless cameras in the pipeline, with the first in the new series potentially being announced in September.

The rumors site claims it has reliable information from two sources who have "confirmed" the imminent arrival of a "C" series of "super compact" E mount full-framers, starting with a model dubbed "A7C".

As per the report, the A7C will have a body similar to Sony's compact APS-C mirrorless line – specifically the A6600 – but with the 24.2MP full-frame sensor of the A7 III under the hood, similar performance to the third-generation A7 camera, and will inherit the fully articulating rear LCD of the A7S III. It's also rumored to come with a pop-up electronic viewfinder found on some of Sony's compact Cyber-shot RX100 cameras.

Expensive mish-mash

Other leaked specifications for the rumored Sony A7C include a single SD card slot, USB-C in-camera battery charging, onboard Wi-Fi, and in-built mic and headphone jacks.

Sony is reportedly cashing in on the vlogging market with the new line-up, potentially providing its fans with alternatives to its recently launched ZV-1.

Unlike the ZV-1, which is an affordable camera at $749 (£699 / AU$1,299), Sony Alpha Rumors claims the A7C – supposedly an entry level model – will debut with a price tag of over $2,000 (possibly more than £1,500 / AU$2,700 in UK and Australia).

The report also claims a new line of compact lenses designated the "V" series is also being produced. Whether these are exclusively for the C series cameras is as yet unclear, but with an expected mid-September announcement, we'll find out soon enough.