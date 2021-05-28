Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones leak with eight-hour battery life

A new leak for the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones suggests they could have an eight-hour battery life and water resistance. If the leaked information is proven true, these true wireless earbuds look set to be a real improvement upon their predecessors, the Sony WF-1000XM3.

The leak comes via WinFuture.de, which shared that the eight-hour battery is with Sony’s active noise cancellation turned on. Thanks to a new Sony V1 processor, the site also claims that the ANC will work better than ever.

As for the water resistance, the IPX4 rating that WinFuture said the earphones have should protect against splashes of water – like light rain and sweat while you run – though that wouldn't be enough to wear them while you swim.

As with all leaks, it’s worth taking this information with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Sony. If the leak is real, given how complete it is, we might not be far away from a reveal. Whenever more information is announced, we’ll be sure to let you know.

What do we want to see from the Sony WF-1000XM4?

This leaked information is exciting, but we’d love to see even more from the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. In particular, it’d be great if some features from the Sony WH-1000XM4 (its over-ear siblings and at the top of our best headphones list) could make be utilized for the WF-1000XM4.

One such feature that Sony could borrow from the WH-1000XM4 is DSEE Extreme audio upscaling. This AI-driven processing tries to restore detail back into lossy compressed formats, and we were impressed with the results when we tried it out for ourselves.

We’ll probably have to keep waiting a while longer to find out for sure if our hopes will be answered by the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones, though we might not have to wait for much longer.