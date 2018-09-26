Sony to launch 12 more lenses in 2019

While Sony didn't announce anything new at Photokina 2018 (unless you count the new FE 24mm f/1.4 GM lens unveiled last week), it did reveal that we can expect to see a further 12 lenses in 2019.

While Sony didn't elaborate on specifics, a further 12 lenses would bring its range of dedicated mirrorless lenses to 60, with Sony saying "we won't stop there" – it says it's also prepared to share the basic specification of its lens mount with other third-party manufacturers, which is good news as this should mean an even greater choice of lenses for Alpha photographers.

As well as this, Sony is also looking to improve its brilliant EyeAF technology. By using machine learning, Sony intends to train its EyeAF algorithm so that future cameras can detect and track the eyes of animals – anyone who's used Sony's EyeAF will appreciate what huge potential this has for wildlife photographers.

