Sony slows PS4 game download speeds in the US and Europe

Sony has announced it has slowed PlayStation Network download speeds in the US and Europe "to help ensure internet stability". So PlayStation owners in these regions may experience slower download speeds or delays for their PS3 and PS4 games.

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced PSN download speeds would be reduced in Europe but the company has now rolled out these same measures in the US.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community," Ryan wrote in a PlayStation blog post. "We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay."

But why is it happening?

Ryan states that due to "an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access", internet stability is struggling and Sony wants to do its part in easing that strain.

"We will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve," the blog post reads. "We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times."

It's unclear how long these measures will last, or just how much download speeds have been reduced, but it's good to see Sony taking steps to ensure we can all still continue gaming.

