Sony removes PS5 game release dates from CES 2021 trailer

Earlier this week there was a flurry of excitement when Sony revealed a handful of PS5 game target release dates in a trailer as part of its CES 2021 presentation. However, it seems that might have been done in error as the information has since been removed.

The dates, spotted in a small print disclaimer at the end of the original trailer, gave more specific release windows for several PS5 games expected in 2021, including March for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, June for Little Devil Inside, July for Solar Ash and October for both Stray and Ghostwire Tokyo.

The trailer also revealed that Square Enix’s timed PS5 exclusive Project Athia is aiming for 2022, while Capcom’s Pragmata is further off than we thought in 2023.

The original disclaimer was much more detailed. (Image credit: Sony)

Since then, as spotted by Gematsu, the trailer has been uploaded to YouTube by Sony but this time the third-party release dates in the disclaimer are nowhere to be seen. The only dates remaining are for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West in 2021 and Returnal on March 19.

The new disclaimer isn't saying quite as much. (Image credit: Sony)

The editing of the disclaimer suggests that the third-party dates were not intended to be made public. It did seem to be a strangely understated way to reveal what could have been big news, especially for third-party studios.

It’s worth noting, anyway, that the dates in the disclaimer were likely only target release dates and therefore subject to change, so they were never really a solid confirmation of when we would see these games.

It looks, then, like we’ll just have to hang on a bit longer to find out when exactly we’ll see some of these PS5 games. Given many of the games appeared to be aiming to release in the next year or two, it's likely that we won't have too much longer to wait to find out more.