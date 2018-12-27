Sony launches WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones

Sony India launched the WH-CH700N wireless headphones on Wednesday, specially designed for long hours of music playback, adding to its range of noise-cancelling headset devices in India. The headphones feature Sony’s Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) technology, which analyses background noise to adjust performance with the surrounding environment.

The WH-CH700N also comes with voice assistance support, a built-in voice microphone for voice commands and hands-free call support, as well as a dedicated NC button to activate noise cancellation with a simple press-and-hold. The device will also be optimised for Google Assistant via a software update

The headphones have a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to boost the quality of compressed music files. They also have 40mm drivers with a sensitivity of 97dB/mW, enabling a frequency response between 7Hz to 20,000Hz. The impendence rating is 20 Ohms.

The Sony Wh-CH700N headphones have Bluetooth v4.4 and NFC connectivity. A single-sided, detachable cable, 1.2 metres long, also come in-box, to allow for playback through a traditional 3.5mm jack.

Sony claims that a single full charge (which will take about 7 hours) will provide up to 35 hours of battery life. There is also Quick Charge technology, which is touted to give an hour of playback time with just ten minutes of charge. Additionally, using the cable-and-jack option can even extend the battery life to up to fifty hours.

The headphones are designed to work with the Headphones Connect app, which is available for both iOS as well as Android devices. The app lets your tune the headphones as per your preferences.