Sony is waiting for the 'right times' to release PS4 games on PC

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst talked about what players can expect from PlayStation through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. As part of these discussions, Hulst gave some insight into the current PlayStation strategy behind putting some games on PC.

"We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years," Hulst says.

He adds that PlayStation consoles will remain the "best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch" but that PC gamers are valued and PC releases will happen at the "right times."

Hulst finishes by saying that "Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

So far, Sony has brought Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone to PC, while it appears that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be the next game to be ported over.

In other major news

Other important information Hulst touched on relates to the current release windows of some big upcoming Sony exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West and the new God of War game. While Horizon Forbidden West is currently on track to release later in 2021, the next God of War is now arriving in 2022.

Additionally, the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will both be coming to PS4, not just the PS5.

While Horizon Forbidden West does not have an exact release date, the team at Guerrilla Games have shown 14 minutes of gameplay, showcasing Aloy's new abilities and the new machines that will be present.