Some Oppo phones may borrow a key feature from OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch soon in India. While everyone is familiar with the designs and some of the specifications of the device, new info just may spell more bad news for OnePlus fans. According to a recent tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nord 2T will be the last device which will see the alert slider on a mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. He goes on to add that the feature could be available on the premium Pro models.

OnePlus fans are going to be more disappointed to know that Oppo might be integrating the alert slider into its products in the future. We could speculate that the Find series from the company could be the first to get the slider. But, then again, Oppo’s success in India has largely been contributed by the F-series and Reno series smartphones. The company is yet to unveil the Reno 8 series , so we will be looking out for leaks on the design of the smartphone to confirm this.

Nord 2T was the last phone to carry an alert slider, now it will be mostly seen on Pro models and some Oppo flagships.June 10, 2022 See more

It will be interesting to see what other features Oppo will be moving to its products. OxygenOS has seen more drastic changes since the company decided to mix elements of ColorOS. OnePlus has also seen to share some of the same designs as Oppo. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, for example, appears to be a copy of the Oppo K10.

OnePlus is sacrificing its best

OnePlus’ merger with Oppo looks to be beneficial only to the latter so far. The former has been able to make a comeback to the budget smartphone market, no doubt with the help of Oppo. But the Nord CE 2 Lite just struggles to compete with other devices when we look at the features. Other devices from the Nord series are also better choices, even the Nord 2T that was launched internationally.

OxygenOS has been the biggest sacrifice from the company that has upset many OnePlus users. There are slight elements in the mobile operating system that just doesn’t give a vibe of a OnePlus phone anymore. And now that the alert slider is slowing phasing out from even the Nord series, we might as well look for OnePlus to be branded as OppoPlus.

