Some of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for July might have leaked

A recent leak might have revealed some of the games that will be made available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers later this month.

The leak comes from ResetEra user BlackBate (opens in new tab) (via PushSquare (opens in new tab)) who claims to have learned “some of the games” that will be added to PlayStation Plus as part of the mid-month refresh for Extra and Premium subscribers.

The list comprises the already-officially-confirmed (opens in new tab) Stray; Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and FF7R Episode Intermission; Saints Row IV: Re-Elected; and a handful of Assassin’s Creed titles including Black Flag, Unity, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry and The Ezio Collection.

According to BlackBate, these titles will become available on July 19, which is, incidentally, the release date for Stray. It’s worth noting that BlackBate says these are only “some” of the games that are going to be added which suggests that the lineup could be more extensive than this.

As for how reliable this leak is likely to be, the user has at least previously correctly leaked information via ResetEra ahead of official announcements. They're not a frequent poster by any means but, as spotted by PushSquare, they have previously leaked details on Death Stranding Director's Cut (opens in new tab) and the Skull and Bones re-reveal (opens in new tab).

We can’t be sure, of course, of the exact lineup and date for the mid-month PlayStation Plus refresh until it’s officially confirmed by Sony. The abundance of Ubisoft titles does, at least, make some sense in the context of the Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue being part of PlayStation Plus and the publisher’s promise back in May that the catalogue would “launch with 27 titles and will grow to 50 by the end of 2022.”

What's the mid-month refresh?

This is all part of Sony’s recently overhauled PlayStation Plus subscription service. Now, PlayStation Plus has three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. While the Essential tier is pretty much just the same as the original PS Plus service, with online multiplayer access, PlayStation Store discounts, and monthly PS4 and PS5 games, Extra and Premium offer more.

Sony has confirmed (opens in new tab) that the Extra and Premium tiers’ additional benefits include —amongst other things — a second monthly refresh of games that “will occur in the middle of the month with new games across PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans.” According to Sony, “the number of games refreshed will vary per month.”

Sony is yet to officially confirm the date that subscribers can expect this second refresh but it has confirmed (opens in new tab) that Stray will release on July 19 and that it “will also be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members at that time.”

July’s standard lineup of PS Plus games for all PS Plus tiers has already been revealed, with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon available to subscribers now.