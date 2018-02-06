Solo: A Star Wars Story doubles up with a new longer teaser trailer

If you were still hankering for more of Solo: A Star Wars Story after yesterday's short Super Bowl TV spot, you're in luck — LucasFilm has released a second, longer teaser trailer for the upcoming anthology film.

Roughly twice as long as yesterday's spot, the teaser features many of the same shots, only this time they're fleshed out with more context.

The teaser also gives us our first sample of actor Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo voice, which, sounds nothing like Harrison Ford, to be honest. Still, there's plenty of roguish smirking going on, so maybe the rest of the actor's performance will make up for his somewhat whiny voice.

"Never tell me the odds!"

Along with a heaping of action and spectacle, the teaser offers a bit of additional insight into Han Solo's backstory, with the character's voiceover stating "I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own."

We also get to see Solo's mentor Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) put together a crew for Solo, including Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Qi'Ra (Emilia Clarke) and of course, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

You can check out the second teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars story below. The film is set to be released on US Memorial Day weekend.